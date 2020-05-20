Mortal Kombat 11 debuts RoboCop in a trailer where he fights the Terminator

Mortal Kombat 11 just keeps getting bigger and badder. The latest trailer for Aftermath, which brings a ton of new content to the game, features a showdown between two iconic 80s metallic heavyweights: RoboCop and the Terminator.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios have actually released two new trailers for the matchup. RoboCop is joining the franchise for the first time, while the Terminator joined Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Kombat Pack. Each trailer has an alternate ending - head here for Round One, which involves dick shooting, or here for Round Two, which involves kneecap shooting.

Ultimately, it's up to you who wins in the battle of the '80s badass, and where you decide to aim your bullets.

As we previously reported , Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launches digitally on May 26, and it's bringing a ton of new content. Aftermath includes a franchise-first story expansion, three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop), three character skin packs, and a Johnny Cage skin.

The expansion costs $39.99/£34.99 but you can get Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99/£39.99. Or, get the entire base game, Aftermath, and the Kombat Pack for $59.99/£49.99.A physical version of the expansion will be available in the Americas only this June.

There's certainly a lot more game to be played, and with the addition of some iconic characters, you may want to get into some Kombat more than ever before.

