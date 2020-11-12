Monster Hunter movie director already has ideas brewing for a sequel

Paul W.S. Anderson knows a thing or two about directing video-game adaptations. The filmmaker has helmed one Mortal Kombat movie and six Resident Evil movies, and now he's bringing Monster Hunter to the big screen.

“I’ve been working on Monster Hunter for 11 years,” Anderson tells Total Film in the latest issue of the magazine. Yet, that's not all he has in store.

The director is confident his colossal kaiju will wow cinema-goers and gamers alike, claiming the creatures “built to a greater level of detail than anything in Jurassic World”. And Anderson sees long-running potential in his latest game adaptation. “There’s hundreds of monsters [in the game]. I can only use five or six of them in the movie,” Anderson smiles. “So it’s a big, fun world that I think we’ve only just started to scratch the surface of."

Milla Jovovich, who leads the Monster Hunter's cast, adds that Anderson is "already writing" something else based in the movie's universe. "Definitely, we would love to make another one," she tells Total Film. "Hopefully people are going to love it because I know Paul would love to make a sequel. I mean, he’s already writing something..."

Above, check out an exclusive new image from Monster Hunter, which is set to arrive in UK cinema on December 4, with a US release date of December 30. In the meantime, you can read the full interview with Anderson and Jovovich in the latest issue of Total Film. Pick up a copy of the new issue when it hits shelves real and digital this Friday, November 13. Check out the new covers of Total Film below: the one on the right is on its way to subscribers right now:

