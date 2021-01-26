Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PS5 version coming Thursday with DualSense support

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is about to get a dedicated PS5 version that will let you feel the power of a mobile suit through your DualSense controller.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on the PlayStation Blog that the Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 PS5 version is set to arrive on Thursday, January 28. It will support full cross-play and cross-progression with the PS4 version - it's still free-to-play, so you don't need to worry about buying it twice - and it will arrive alongside a new map called Military Base and some new English voice-over back at Base Camp.

You can look forward to improvements in frame rate and loading speed when you boot up MSGBO2 on PS5 for the first time, but Bandai Namco is also emphasizing how much the DualSense controller itself changes the feel of battle. Each weapon has unique haptic feedback patterns based on their firing sound effects, combined with weapons sounds that play through the DualSense speaker as well as your TV by default.

On top of that, each weapon has a unique profile for the Adaptive Triggers: when firing the bazooka, you'll notice the resistance increases to simulate the catch just before you're ready to launch; with the beam rifle, you'll feel the trigger vibrate slightly as it charges between shots. It's the closest you'll get to the sensation of firing these trademark weapons, without having to worry about getting turned into a pile of hamburger if a rookie pilot catches you with their beam saber.