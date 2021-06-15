How to get Minecraft glow berries in Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft glow berries are a new food item added in Minecraft 1.17. If you’re a fan of gardening or you’re looking for fox breeding material, some glow berries can help you out.

Unfortunately, Minecraft glow berries are still quite rare in Minecraft 1.17. You won’t stumble upon them while exploring caves just yet. Here’s how you can find these new fruits, how to use them, and how to farm glow berries.

How to use Minecraft glow berries for food and breeding foxes

(Image credit: Mojang)

The most obvious use of Minecraft glow berries in Minecraft 1.17 is eating them. Just like sweet berries, glow berries will restore two hunger points. They can also be used as compost. Using glow berries on a composter has a 30% chance to raise the compost level by 1.

Given their current rarity, it’s a bit of a waste to use them as food or compost though. Glow berries have a light level of 14, so it might be more fun to use them as a fancy light source. But perhaps the best use of glow berries in Minecraft 1.17 is to breed foxes. If you find at least two grown foxes, feeding them glow berries will get you a baby fox.

Where to find Minecraft glow berries in 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

The natural spawn place of a Minecraft glow berry is inside a ‘Lush Cave’. The lush cave biome is part of the Caves & Cliffs Minecraft 1.17 update, but it will only become available in Caves & Cliffs Part 2. This second part of the Minecraft update is expected to arrive in late 2021.

But don’t worry, you can still find Minecraft glow berries in Minecraft 1.17. It just takes more effort, as they’re only found in mineshaft chests. Mineshafts generate in any Overworld biome, but it’ll usually take some time to find one. Once you do, however, a mineshaft chest has a 38.7% chance to contain at least three glow berries.

How to farm glow berries in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

Once Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs goes live, you’ll find glow berries growing on cave vines (with a 1 in 9 spawn chance). You will then be able to farm them yourself. In the meantime, you can grow your own glow berries using the ones from the mineshaft chests together with bonemeal. Just place the glow berries wherever you like, as long as it’s on the bottom of a block (remember that glow berries are an hanging plant). You can even choose to decorate your desert home with them if you prefer. Once the vine is visible, use the bonemeal on the vine to spawn the glow berries.

Let’s start a mineshaft-search and make that lush glow berry garden a reality!

