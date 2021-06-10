Minecraft 1.17 all new items from amethyst, copper ingot, and more

Minecraft 1.17 added many new items to the game. Whether you want a glowing sign or always dreamed about carrying a Minecraft cave animal around in a bucket, there’s something for everyone in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Of course, this is only the first part of the full Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. You can expect more cave-related content to arrive in late 2021. For now, let’s take a look at all the new Minecraft items!

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs all new items

(Image credit: Mojang)

The list of new Minecraft 1.17 items is not extremely long, but there are definitely some fun additions to the game. Most notably, there’s the new copper ingot material which can be used to create a handy spyglass or a lightning rod. You also get more decoration option thanks to the addition of glow ink sacs. And last but not least: you can catch an axolotl mob and carry it around in a bucket. Transporting animals has never been this easy!

Keep in mind that we’re just talking about items here, not about blocks and mobs. Minecraft items can be mined or crafted and carried around in you inventory. Here's a list of new Minecraft 1.17 items:

All new Caves & Cliffs items in Minecraft 1.17



Amethyst Shard . Drops from amethyst clusters inside amethyst geodes. You can find them in deep caves. Use amethyst to make a spyglass or tinted glass.

. Drops from amethyst clusters inside amethyst geodes. You can find them in deep caves. Use amethyst to make a spyglass or tinted glass. Bucket of Axolotl . Use a normal bucket to capture an axolotl (a new mob introduced in Minecraft 1.17) to get a Bucket of Axolotl.

. Use a normal bucket to capture an axolotl (a new mob introduced in Minecraft 1.17) to get a Bucket of Axolotl. Bundle . A storage item which can be filled with up to 64 different items. Can be crafted with string and rabbit hide.

. A storage item which can be filled with up to 64 different items. Can be crafted with string and rabbit hide. Copper Ingot . Gained by smelting copper ore. Four copper ingots make one block of copper. It can also be used to make a spyglass or lightning rod.

. Gained by smelting copper ore. Four copper ingots make one block of copper. It can also be used to make a spyglass or lightning rod. Glow Berries . This new glowing fruit type grows on cave vines. Can be eaten (2 hunger points) and farmed (using bone meal).

. This new glowing fruit type grows on cave vines. Can be eaten (2 hunger points) and farmed (using bone meal). Glow Ink Sac . Dropped from glow squids. A glowing ink sac can be used to craft a glowing item frame or glowing sign.

. Dropped from glow squids. A glowing ink sac can be used to craft a glowing item frame or glowing sign. Glow Item Frame . Just like a normal item frame, but glowing. Craft the frame together with a glow ink sac to get it. Both the frame and any item placed inside will glow.

. Just like a normal item frame, but glowing. Craft the frame together with a glow ink sac to get it. Both the frame and any item placed inside will glow. Glowing Sign . Use a glow ink sac to light up the letters on the sign.

. Use a glow ink sac to light up the letters on the sign. Lightning rod . Can be crafted using copper ingots. This item can be placed to redirect lightning strikes within a 32-block radius.

. Can be crafted using copper ingots. This item can be placed to redirect lightning strikes within a 32-block radius. Powder Snow Bucket . Use an empty bucket on a powder snow block (also added in Minecraft 1.17).

. Use an empty bucket on a powder snow block (also added in Minecraft 1.17). Raw Copper . Mined from copper ore (pickaxe must be at least stone quality). Smelt it to create copper ingots.

. Mined from copper ore (pickaxe must be at least stone quality). Smelt it to create copper ingots. Raw Gold . Dropped from gold ore when mined with an iron pickaxe or higher quality. Can be smelted to create iron ingots.

. Dropped from gold ore when mined with an iron pickaxe or higher quality. Can be smelted to create iron ingots. Raw Iron . Mined with at least stone quality pickaxe. Dropped from iron ore and can be smelted to create iron ingots.

. Mined with at least stone quality pickaxe. Dropped from iron ore and can be smelted to create iron ingots. Spawn Eggs . Minecraft 1.17 adds spawn eggs for every new mob. That means there’s a new axolotl spawn egg, a goat spawn egg, and a glow squid spawn egg.

. Minecraft 1.17 adds spawn eggs for every new mob. That means there’s a new axolotl spawn egg, a goat spawn egg, and a glow squid spawn egg. Spyglass. As you might expect, this can be used to scan the landscape by zooming in. It can be crafted with amethyst shards and copper ingots.

And that’s every new item in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs. Time for some mining and crafting!

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft enchanting | Minecraft House | Minecraft Nether update | Minecraft Netherite | Minecraft Netherite tools | Minecraft Netherite armor | Minecraft Respawn Anchor | How to tame a fox in Minecraft