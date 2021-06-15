Metroid Dread release date revealed and it's a sequel to Metroid Fusion

The Metroid Dread release date has been revealed - also, that's the official name for Metroid 5, the first sequel to the proper Metroid franchise in 20 years.

The Metroid Dread release date is set for October 8, 2021, when it will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The reveal trailer for Metroid shows Samus Aran wearing a new white-and-red suit as she explores the previously unseen world of planet ZDR. While everything is now rendered in 3D, it's all set from the classic side scrolling perspective, much like Metroid: Samus Returns.

The trailer shows a number of new enemies, but the most troubling monster is a robotic foe called E.M.M.I. that is completely impervious to Samus' attacks; her only choice is to run, or hide with the help of a new camouflage power. Metroid: Fusion fans are probably getting some flashbacks to the quiet horror of SA-X right now. The trailer includes some teasers of Samus' new moves as well, including fast-paced dives, climbing magnetized walls, and free aiming and a parry that look like they were pulled straight from Samus Returns.

Speaking of Metroid series history, this isn't the first time we've heard the name Metroid Dread. It was originally in the works as a DS game, though its development was eventually shelved. While a number of new games in the franchise have come out since Metroid Fusion in 2001, that game is still technically the furthest point in the in-game timeline - which is a long time to go with the whole "Samus is part Metroid now and the Federation are definitely murderous bad guys" thing just blowing in the wind.

Metroid series director Yoshio Sakamoto explained in the Treehouse Direct stream after the event that Nintendo finally felt confident enough to pursue its vision for Metroid Dread after seeing what Samus Returns developer Mercury Steam was able to do with side-scrolling action on modern technology. And that was just 3DS, so I'm sure we can expect an even more atmospheric and sprawling adventure when Metroid Dread arrives in October.