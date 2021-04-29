Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition comes out next week

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition is coming to put your graphics card through the paces next Thursday, which is somehow May 6 already.

The new and improved Metro Exodus is designed to take advantage of Ray Tracing-capable graphics cards, so you'll need at least an RTX 2060 or RX 6700 XT to run it. That said, if your PC is equipped for Ray Tracing and you already own a copy of Metro Exodus on PC, the PC Enhanced Edition is a free download. Developer 4A Games also says you'll need to slot out 80GB of hard drive space in total for the base game and the two expansions, Sam's Story and The Two Colonels.

"[Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition] offers additional Ray Tracing features including Advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for the much requested DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions," 4A Games explains on its website. "Further collaborating with NVIDIA, this update improves our existing Ray Traced Global Illumination tech innovated with the original release of Metro Exodus to make every light source fully Ray Traced, and implements our Ray Traced Emissive Lighting tech from The Two Colonels throughout the game."

It's worth noting that your Metro Exodus Chapter saves will carry over to the PC Enhanced Edition on Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, but you'll lose any progress inside of individual levels. The Microsoft Store version of the PC Enhanced Edition won't carry over your existing saves at all. 4A Games also added a Chapter Unlock feature to the PC Enhanced Edition that lets you check out later levels directly without carrying over your old saves.

