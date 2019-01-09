Metro Exodus Artyom Edition comes with a Nixie Watch and gas mask, but you can't buy it

Metro Exodus got a spiffy new story trailer yesterday, and while developer 4A Games did promise more reveals to come, I didn't expect the studio to put out a new video so quickly, nor did I expect it to be about one of the coolest collector's editions I've seen in a while. Today, 4A Games unveiled the extremely limited Artyom Edition, which comes with a boatload of handcrafted Metro swag. Here's the kicker: you can't buy it.

"This extraordinary bespoke edition is so rare only 10 have been made, and they are not available to purchase in any store," 4A Games said. "Instead, Metro fans around the world will have the opportunity to win them via a number of planned promotions in the coming weeks."

So, what's in the thing? As Metro author Dmitry Glukovsky explains in the video above, a fancy box, for starters. The Artyom Edition comes in a steel ammo crate, which is a nice touch. Inside you'll find:

A functional Nixie Watch housed in a "nuclear-proof" canister

A gas mask with an attachable filter

A functional lighter "made from a decommissioned sniper shell"

A Spartan dog tag engraved with the recipient's name

A map of the Aurora locomotive's path through Metro Exodus, complete with a leather case

A certificate of ownership signed by Glukovsky and Metro creative director Andrew Prokhorov

Technically, only nine of these editions will be available to fans, as one has already been claimed by the folks at 4A Games. The studio says promotion details will be delivered in the coming weeks via social channels like Twitter and Instagram. So if you're hellbent on winning one, keep your eyes peeled.

Regardless of whether you get one or not, it's worth considering a 4K-ready console for Metro Exodus if you haven't already: they've confirmed that the game will be 4K native on Xbox One X. To snap one up cheap, head over to our Xbox One X deals page.