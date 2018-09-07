Meet loads of top sci-fi and fantasy authors as the SFX Book Con returns!

UPDATE We're very sorry to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, Malice/A Time of Dread author John Gwynne and The Psychology of Time Travel writer Kate Mascarenhas are no longer able to attend the event.

After the massive success of the first SFX Book Con back in February 2018, the eagerly anticipated follow-up is on the way – and it’ll be bigger and longer, with even more top science fiction and fantasy authors.

Our sister publication SFX magazine is the world’s number one sci-fi and fantasy mag and has teamed up with top bookshop Foyles once again, for a live event that celebrates science fiction/fantasy novels, and the people who write them.

SFX Book Con 2 takes place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Foyles’ flagship Charing Cross Road store in London, and tickets are available now!

It'll be a a day of panels, signing and mingling – with the opportunity for you to buy lots of books. There will also be goody bags.

The list of top literary names attending includes:

• Pat Cadigan (Synners, Fools, upcoming Harley Quinn novel Mad Love)

• MR Carey (The Girl with all the Gifts, Fellside, the upcoming Someone Like Me)

• Anne Charnock (the Arthur C Clarke Award-winning Dreams Before the Start of Time, A Calculated Life)

• Alexandra Christo (To Kill a Kingdom)

• Stephen Cox (Our Child of the Stars)

• Francesco Dimitri (The Book of Hidden Things)

• Peter F Hamilton (the Commonwealth saga, the Void trilogy, Salvation)

• Lauren James (The Loneliest Girl in the Universe)

• Rebecca Levene (The Hollow Gods series, Doctor Who: The New Adventures)

• Rebecca Kuang (The Poppy War)

• Sarah Lotz (The Three, Day Four, The White Road)

• Kate Mascarenhas (The Psychology of Time Travel)

• Richard Morgan (Altered Carbon, Black Man, the upcoming Thin Air)

• Nick Setchfield (The War in the Dark)

• James Smythe (Way Down Dark, The Explorer, I Still Dream)

• Tasha Suri (the upcoming Empire of Sand)

• Tade Thompson (the upcoming Rosewater)

• Lavie Tidhar (Osama, A Man Lies Dreaming, the upcoming Unholy Land)

• Jen Williams (The Copper Cat trilogy, The Winnowing Flame trilogy)

• Chris Wooding (The Ember Blade, Tales of the Ketty Jay, Malice)

We look forward to seeing you there! #SFXBookCon