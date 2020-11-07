Mass Effect Legendary Edition announced on N7 day, alongside new Mass Effect game

The long-awaited Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been announced on N7 Day, alongside confirmation that Bioware is working on a new Mass Effect game.

You can watch a trailer for the remastered trilogy below.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1November 7, 2020

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, will release in spring 2021, a post on the Bioware Blog confirmed. It'll contain the first three games in the series, as well as their respective DLC alongside promo weapons, armour, and packs.

Writing on the site, Casey Hudson, vice president and studio general manager of Bioware, said: "For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games. Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form."

The Legendary Edition will be a 4K UHD remake, bringing the adventures of Commander Shephard, Garrus, Liara, and the rest of the gang to modern consoles with "faster framerates" according to Hudson. He also revealed that the Legendary Edition will have targeted enhancements for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more information to come in the new year.

On top of that, Hudson also revealed that a brand new Mass Effect game is in the works, sharing the first bit of concept art for the previously unannounced title, which you can see below.

(Image credit: EA)

Hudson didn't have much more to share about that though, saying: "A veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next."

With N7 day well underway, this is the news that Mass Effect fans have been waiting some time for. Fingers crossed that the Legendary Edition will keep us occupied while we wait for the next adventure in the series.



Bioware are pretty busy at the moment, with work also underway on Dragon Age 4.