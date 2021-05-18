Mass Effect 3 planet scanning guide - war assets, artifacts, intel, credits, and fuel locations

Mass Effect 3 planet scanning is a great way to build up your war assets and other resources, as you search for supplies around the galaxy. This in turn increases your Total Military Strength for the final showdown against the Reapers, directly affecting which Mass Effect 3 endings you have available, so it pays to spend some time and effort tracking down these essential items in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. However, you're constantly under the watchful eye of the Reapers while you perform your Mass Effect 3 planet scanning, so having a guide to show you where to search will help keep Reaper alertness down while you gather your resources.

Should the Reapers reach full alertness – and subsequently give chase – then leave the system immediately. Reapers are initially slow but pick up speed at an alarming rate and will eventually catch up. Once the Reapers are alert in a system, you’ll have to complete one mission before it’s safe to return for more Mass Effect 3 planet scanning. However, knowing where to scan means you can dash in and out, even with the Reapers aware and on your tail.

As you’ll likely realize, not all clusters can be accessed in Mass Effect 3 planet scanning as soon as the game begins. New clusters open up as the story progresses or side missions are completed, while others are not available until a specific quest, such as an N7 assignment, is given to you by Traynor. If a listed cluster isn't available to you, then make some more progress through the campaign then take another look.

Assets in this guide are listed as they appear in the images from left to right. Locations with no planet at the center signify ship wreckages, which grant varying amounts of fuel upon investigation. Clusters are listed in alphabetical order, with the number of resources they contain in brackets. If a cluster isn't featured in the list, then there are no useful items to be found there.

Aethon Cluster (9)

Apien Crest (5)

Arcturus Stream (3)

Argos Rho (6)

Athena Nebula (9)

Attican Beta (4)





Caleston Rift (3)

Crescent Nebula (4)

Exodus Cluster (7)

Gemini Sigma (4)

Hades Gamma (9)

Hades Nexus (7)





Hourglass Nebula (7)

Ismar Frontier (1)

Kite's Nest (9)

Krogan DMZ (3)

Minos Wasteland (2)

Nimbus Cluster (6)

Nubian Expanse (6)





Pylos Nebula (5)

The Shrike Abyssal (8)

Sigurd's Cradle (6)

Silean Nebula (11)

Valhallan Threshold (6)

Aethon Cluster

Aru: Book of Plenix artifact on Irune, 200 fuel, Volus Fabrication Units war asset on Cherk Sab

Nura: Volus Intelligence Archives intel on Oma Ker, 250 fuel

Esori: Volus Dreadnought Kwunu war asset on Solu Paolis, 300 fuel

Satu Arrd: Volus Engineering Team war asset on Nalisin, 200 fuel

Apien Crest

Castellus: Banner of the 1st Regiment artifact on Digeris, 350 fuel

Gemmae: 750 fuel, Turian 79th Flotilla war asset on Pheiros, 800 fuel

Arcturus Stream

Arcturus: 350 fuel, Intel from Battle of Arcturus on Arcturus Station

Euler: 100 fuel

Argos Rho

Hydra: Haptic Optics Array war asset on Canrum, 270 fuel

Phoenix: Fossilized Kakliosaur on Intai’sei, 450 fuel, Turian Spec Ops Team war asset on Pinnacle Station

Gorgon: Advanced Power Relays war asset on Camaron

Athena Nebula

Parnitha: Asari Cruiser Cybaen war asset on Tevura

Vernio: Hesperia Period Statue artifact on Polissa, 400 fuel

Tomaros: 200 fuel, Asari Cruiser Nefrane war asset on Pronoia

Orisoni: Asari Research Ships war asset on Egalic, 350 fuel

Ialessa: Asari Engineers war asset on Trikalon, 500 fuel

Attican Beta

Hercules: Interferometric Array war asset on Eletania, 370 fuel

Theseus: ExoGeni Scientists war asset on Feros, 240 fuel

