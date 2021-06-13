Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will have one ending, regardless of the choices you make

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game will not have multiple endings, despite the game's focus on dialogue options and player choice.

The information was revealed by Mary Demarle, executive narrative director at Eidos Montreal, who stated that the close of the game will be the same for all players because of its "climactic ending".

“The beginning of the game and the end of the game will be the same for all players because we're building a very strong climactic ending that's going to be exciting," explains Demarle. "We want everyone to experience that feeling in the game in order to have the best adventure they possibly can.”

That won't stop your narrative decisions from having effects on the gameplay though, with certain scenarios playing out quite differently depending on what path you choose. Playing as Star-Lord, you will have to make choices for how the Guardians will behave, react, and take on various challenges. But, because he isn't always the best leader, you will have to deal with the Guardians potentially making their own decisions that may or may not conflict with your own. Plus, your choices may mean you do or don't have the right tools or equipment for a later mission, depending on decisions you've made much earlier.

"Choices and consequences are part of the experience," adds Jean-Francois Dugas, senior creative director.

"We call it the Tree of Life, you know, all the possibilities, and it's quite rich," laughs Patrick Fortier, senior gameplay director. "It's to keep players involved and engaged in the experience. There's no right or wrong answer, but I think there's certainly enough there that people might be curious and once they've completed the adventure, they might want to play it again and experience it in a different way. Even though the core storyline, of course, remains the same."

Interestingly though, player choice does extend to the game's combat, with Star-Lord able to ask his fellow Guardians to use specific abilities from their movesets on command in battle.

The Guardians of the Galaxy game will arrive on October 26, 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, and PC.