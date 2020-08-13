Marvel's Avengers PC specs revealed alongside 30gb "texture pack"

Square Enix has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs to run the upcoming Marvel's Avengers, as well as a 30gb "high-resolution texture pack" that makes everything look a little crisper.

If you're unsure whether your rig can even run Marvel's Avengers, here are the minimum specs you'll need:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

So, fairly standard - modest, even - for a big new game. But if you want to know what it takes to run Marvel's Avengers without any issues at all, you'll need a more formidable setup. Here are the recommended specs:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

Obviously, you'll need at least the recommended specs to run the 30gb texture pack without issue. Square Enix says the optional graphics setting is for those who want "the richest, highest-detailed visuals throughout the game world."

"Forests will feel lusher, the tundra more frigid, and AIM facilities all the more sinister to really bring the experience to life. Additionally, there will be support for ultra-wide resolutions as well as multi-monitor configurations so Marvel's Avengers will look good no matter your set up," reads the description from Square Enix.

Marvel's Avengers on PC also supports ultra-wide resolutions, unlocked framerates, fully-configurable controls, and multi-monitor setups. You can also switch "seamlessly" between mouse-and-keyboard controls and gamepad controls, plus there's a "recommended controller configuration" if you're not picky.

We spoke to Crystal Dynamics about how what you see in the Marvel's Avengers beta is nothing like what we'll get in the endgame.