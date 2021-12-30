Marvel's Avengers next DLC may feature She-Hulk

It looks like She-Hulk may be smashing her way into Marvel's Avengers.

Twitterer Miller – who, not-so-coincidentally enough also correctly confirmed that Christopher Judge would voice Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers' War for Wakanda DLC – earlier today claimed that Arcane voice actor Krizia Bajos would be voicing She-Hulk Jennifer Walters.

So far, so what, right? Well, after Miller posted the tweet, Bajos herself quote tweeted it with a Hulk-hued green heart… a quote-tweet that she's since deleted, by the way. You know – as if someone told her to do so.

Krizia Bajos will be playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk when she appears in Marvel's Avengers pic.twitter.com/u5yinWl8vTDecember 30, 2021 See more

Given the new content has yet to be confirmed by developer Crystal Dynamics or publisher Square Enix, all we can do right now is take this with the proverbial pinch of salt until the news is formally confirmed or denied. But it's certainly a compelling tease, especially given Miller's form to date. Let's watch this space, eh? (thanks, NME ).

Square Enix recently admitted in its recent annual report that the response to Marvel's Avengers had been "disappointing".

As Jordan summarized at the time, during its investor presentation, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda examined the title's development and launch woes, calling the game's GaaS model "ambitious" whilst acknowledging that the game "has unfortunately not proven as successful as [Square Enix] would have liked".

Interestingly, Matsuda suggested that in the future, the company needed to "select game designs that mesh with the unique attributes and tastes of our studios and developments team", but didn't seem ready to give up on GaaS just yet.

"While the new challenge that we tackled with this title produced a disappointing outcome, we are certain that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as gaming becomes more service-oriented. How we go about creating new experiences by incorporating this trend into our game design is a key question that we will need to answer going forward."

ICYMI, Marvel's Avengers was forced to remove its controversial paid XP boosts last month following a backlash from players frustrated that Crystal Dynamics had introduced the boosts after promising the game would never feature "pay-to-win" microtransactions.