Marvel's Avengers game loading screen bug: How to fix the infinite load times

There's a Marvel's Avengers game loading screen bug plaguing Square Enix's latest launch, and it's proving to be quite a nuisance for players that encounter it. You'll know you've got the infinite loading screen bug if you're unable to access the Marvel's Avengers game campaign and instead, you're stuck looking at the (albeit lovely looking) character models of the six main characters fade in and out. Here's how to fix the Marvel Avengers game loading screen infinite bug.

Marvel's Avengers game infinite loading screen fix

Most reports of the Avengers game loading screen bug come from trying to boot up the Campaign from the main menu. If your loading screen time is extra long, chances are you've encountered this unfortunate bug, and you'll need to restart your game.

Just rebooting and selecting campaign again won't fix it, however. You need to instead select Initiative (don't worry, you can still play single player). The problem is that if you haven't finished the main story aspect of the campaign, booting into Initiative may spoil the ending for you.

Unfortunately, there's no way around that. It's unconfirmed whether uninstalling and reinstalling the entire game will fix the bug, but if you're super keen to avoid spoilers and you have encountered the infinite loading screen, it's worth a shot. If it doesn't work, you'll need to wait for a patch or bite the bullet and enter via Initiative.

When you're in Initiative, head to the War Table, and press up on the d-pad. This will let you select between either Initiative or Reassemble, and you can carry on the main campaign this way.

You can also have a friend invite you to their Strike Team, then back out of the Strike Team. This should leave you on your own War Table screen in single player. Fingers crossed this frustrating bug is patched soon.