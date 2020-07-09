Popular

Marvel reverses course on digital-only series; several coming back to print

By

Valkyrie: Jane Foster, Ghost-Spider, Hawkeye: Freefall and more are rising from comic shop grave

A number of Marvel Comics titles which previously had their individual print releases cancelled (or at least postponed) in favor of digital-only releases have now been re-added to Marvel's schedule for physical release to Direct Market comic book retailers.

Following the disruption of the comic book Direct Market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel announced that several titles would no longer receive physical releases — "for the time being" — with individual issues scheduled to be released solely on digital platforms. However, the publisher also announced that the issues would later be included in print in collected editions. Now, many of those titles have been added back to Marvel's print release schedule.

Of the titles Marvel previously announced would continue as digital-only releases, Ghost-Spider, Ant-Man, Avengers of the Wastelands, Ravencroft, Star, Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes, Hawkeye: Freefall, Valkyrie: Jane Foster, Revenge of Cosmic Ghost Rider, and 2020 Force Works will now receive print releases for individual issues. 

Two other series, Scream: Curse of Carnage and 2020 Ironheart, have already completed their runs in digital-only release, with physical collections expected for eventual release. They were not included in these resolicitations.

The titles which have been resolicited will also be released with their planned variant covers. Here's the list of what's been added back to Marvel's print release schedule, organized by release date:

ON-SALE 8/5/20

FEB200986        ANT-MAN #4 (OF 5)       
FEB200989        AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #4 (OF 5)       
FEB200990        AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #4 (OF 5) SHAVRIN VAR
FEB200948        MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #4 (OF 5)       
FEB200949        MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #4 (OF 5) GOMEZ VAR

ON-SALE 8/12/20

FEB200931        GHOST SPIDER #9       
FEB200967        HAWKEYE FREE FALL #5       
FEB201005        REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5       
FEB201007        REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5 GARBETT VARIANT
FEB201006        REVENGE OF THE COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5 LUBERA VARIANT

ON-SALE 8/19/20

FEB200987        STAR #4 (OF 5)       
FEB200988        STAR #4 (OF 5) BARTEL VAR
FEB201001        VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER        #10       
FEB201002        VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #10 RODRIGUEZ MARVEL ZOMBIES VAR
MAR201046       ANT-MAN #5 (OF 5)       

ON-SALE 8/26/20

FEB200912        2020 FORCE WORKS #3 (OF 3)       
FEB200913        2020 FORCE WORKS #3 (OF 3) BROWN VAR       
MAR200929       GHOST-SPIDER #10       

ON-SALE 9/2/20

FEB200952        RAVENCROFT #4 (OF 5)       
FEB200953        RAVENCROFT #4 (OF 5) OLIVETTI VAR       
MAR201040       AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #5 (OF 5)
MAR201041       AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS #5 (OF 5) NAUCK VAR
MAR201029       HAWKEYE FREE FALL #6       

ON-SALE 9/9/20

MAR200996        RAVENCROFT #5 (OF 5)       
MAR201047        STAR #5 (OF 5)       
MAR201048        STAR #5 (OF 5) NOTO VAR
MAR201049        STAR #5 (OF 5) TBD ARTIST FORESHADOW VAR       
MAR201003        MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #5 (OF 5)       
MAR201004        MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #5 (OF 5) INHYUK LEE VAR

George Marston

Newsarama staff writer who learned to read from comic books and hasn’t shut up about them since. 