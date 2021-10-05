Marvel pays homage to 10 of its own classic covers

Another comic book publisher is paying homage to iconic Todd McFarlane Spider-Man covers. Fresh off the heels of DC's playful and surprising nod to 1990's Spider-Man #1 for a December Batman #118 variant cover, Marvel is paying homage to its own Amazing Spider-Man #300 cover by McFarlane for January 5's Venom #4 by artist David Yardin.

Interestingly, McFarlane paid homage to himself the very next month in Amazing Spider-Man #301.

Anyway, the Venom cover is part of 10 January Marvel covers featuring contemporary artists paying homage to iconic Marvel covers from the past. Other artists contributing cover include Will Sliney, Mike McKone, Creees Lee, Philip Tan, David Nakayama, Pete Woods, Ken Lashley, Stephen Mooney, and Peach Momoko,

Most of the covers are themed around famous first appearances including the debuts of Spider-Man, the Hulk, Thor, and Wolverine.

Here's a look at all ten covers in four galleries along with the release date, title and issue #, artist, and the original issue the new cover pays homage to.

On sale January 5

Amazing Spider-Man #85 by Peach Momoko (Amazing Fantasy #15)

by Peach Momoko (Amazing Fantasy #15) Venom #4 by David Yardin With colors by Chris Sotomayor (Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #301)

by David Yardin With colors by Chris Sotomayor (Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #301) X Lives of Wolverine #1 by Will Sliney with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg (Incredible Hulk #181)

On sale January 12

Amazing Spider-Man #86 by Mike Mckone with colors by Chris Sotomayor (Amazing Spider-Man #362)

by Mike Mckone with colors by Chris Sotomayor (Amazing Spider-Man #362) Thor #21 by Creees Lee with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg (Journey into Mystery #83)

On sale January 19

Captain America/Iron Man #3 by Philip Tan with colors by Federico Blee (Captain America #100)

by Philip Tan with colors by Federico Blee (Captain America #100) Hulk #3 by David Nakayama (Hulk #1)

On sale January 26

Death of Doctor Strange #5 by Stephen Mooney with colors by Chris Sotomayor (Strange Tales #110)

by Stephen Mooney with colors by Chris Sotomayor (Strange Tales #110) Iron Man #16 by Pete Woods (Tales of Suspense #39)

by Pete Woods (Tales of Suspense #39) X-Men Legends #11 by Ken Lashley with colors by Juan Fernandez (New Mutants #98)

