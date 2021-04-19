Marvel Comics celebrates Aliens 35th anniversary with a new follow-up set in Hadley's Hope

Marvel Comics will mark the 35th anniversary of James Cameron's Aliens with a double-sized one-shot Aliens: Aftermath, which takes place at Hadley's Hope, the terraforming, research, and mining colony on the moon LV-426, the location of the classic sequel.

"It's been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley's Hope colony, but what happened during that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery," reads Marvel's description of the special. "A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they'll bring back the truth even if it kills them… and what remains in that bombed-out site will try to do just that."

Aliens: Aftermath #1 is written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force) and drawn by Dave Wachter (Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon) with a cover by Phil Noto.

Aliens: Aftermath #1 cover by Phil Noto (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When I was a kid, I had a door-length poster of a xenomorph crashing through the wood, tearing off the hinges, creeping forward with a drippy fanged smile," says Percy in Marvel's announcement. "This is the image I would drift away to every night, which no doubt influenced my imaginative hard-wiring, along with the films and comics that I watched and read over and over and over.

"To this day, I can't grip a knife without wanting to lay my hand on a table and tick-tick-tick the point between my splayed fingers. I can't play a game of ping-pong or Clue without yelling, 'Game over, man.' I can't scratch an orange tabby without whispering, 'You are my lucky star....lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky.' I've been in love with these stories most of my life, and it's truly an honor and a delight to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Aliens with a script inked in acid blood.”

Aliens: Aftermath #1 goes on sale July 14.

