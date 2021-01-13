Martian Manhunter confirmed for Zack Snyder's Justice League with new scenes filmed during reshoots

Harry Lennix has confirmed that he's playing Martian Manhunter in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The actor has also reveald that he filmed additional scenes for the director's new version of the superhero ensemble movie back in October.

Speaking to Collider, Lennix said: “We can put the rumour to bed, yes. I am the Martian Manhunter. I had never heard of Martian Manhunter until Zack brought him to life. Of course, a lot of fans did know about Martian Manhunter… It’s gonna be great to be up there with Batman and Superman and my pals.”

Lennix explained that, while filming Man of Steel, he thought the role was a one-time appearance and was unaware of the character’s true identity, only learning about his true identity “rather late” into filming Justice League. Things became clear soon enough, and the actor later filmed additional scenes for the new cut of the movie, which is heading to HBO Max as a multi-part series.

“I was on a green screen basically, so you can actually film things in a way where you don’t have to endanger people," he said of the additional photography. Talking more about the character, he added: “As a founder of the Justice League obviously he’s a good person, he’s a heroic figure… He’s trying to actually make the world better.”

Snyder had already revealed that Lennix's character, General Swanwick, was the Martian Manhunter in disguise. The filmmaker previously filmed a scene for the original cut in which Diane Lane's Martha Kent has a discussion with Lois Lane, only for it to be revealed that Martha was the shape-shifting Martian Manhunter. The scene did not make Joss Whedon's theatrical version. Snyder has also previously shown off concept art for Martian Manhunter.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is due for release in March 2021. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order to get all caught up.