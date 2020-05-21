Mafia 2 Playboy guide: Where to find every collectible magazine

As far as collectibles go, the Mafia 2 Playboy magazines are definitely out there as a more... unusual choice. Still, at least they generally fit in the with era and the setting of the game, as you go around picking up issues to complete your back catalogue. Though you only read them for the articles, right? If you find all 50 copies of Mafia 2 Playboy then you'll earn the Ladies’ Man Achievement or Trophy in the process, which can be particularly helpful if you've added the Mafia: Trilogy to your gaming collection. Don't spend your time searching around for them though, as we've already done it to bring you all the Mafia 2 Playboy locations here in this guide.

Bear in mind that, unlike the wanted posters, issues of Playboy are tied to their particular chapters – just because something’s in a freely accessible location doesn’t mean you can go back and find it later. If you miss them, you’ll need to reload the appropriate chapter to find them again – and we recommend holding off until you’ve finished the game (or at least finished whatever chapter you’re currently playing so that your last save isn't overwritten) before you do that.

Chapter 2

Don’t bother looking for Playboy in the game’s first chapter, since the magazine didn’t really exist in Sicily during World War II. Technically it didn’t exist in the ‘40s at all, but that won’t stop you from finding them when Vito returns to Empire Bay.

Playmate 1: Your very first issue of Playboy is sitting on Joe’s coffee table in plain sight. Be sure to grab it before you head outdoors with him.

Playmate 3: When Joe takes you to meet Mike Bruski, look across the yard from where Bruski’s office and the giant car crusher are. You’ll see a building with garage doors and one normal-sized door. Head on in.

Once inside, look to your right. You’ll see the next issue on a shelf.

Chapter 3

Playmate 18: As you leave Derek Papalardo’s office, look on the floor immediately to the left of the door. You’ll find what presumably was the Playboy Steve was reading just moments before.

Playmate 4: When you enter Maria Agnello’s apartment building, look to the left of the shelves standing just opposite the door. You’ll find the next issue laying on the floor.

Playmate 40: After you break into the building, you’ll find the next Playboy sitting on the corner of the guard’s desk in the lobby.

Playmate 6: Facing the back of the guard's desk, turn to your left and walk straight toward the adjoining hallway...

... where you’ll find a set of double doors on the left. Open them and head through the next hallway until you reach a blue door. Open it and go down the stairs.

You’ll enter a circular hallway (this is also where you’ll find the alarm system, if you’d like to shut it off). Head around to the far side, where you’ll find this solitary door:

Go inside and walk to your left. You’ll see the next issue laying in this well-lit alcove.

Playmate 5: When you reach the director’s office (which has the key you'll need to access the room with the safe), walk just across the hall to find the industrial specialist’s office. Go inside.

Once you’re in the door, the next issue will be on a windowsill immediately to your right.

Next page: Chapters 4, 5, and 6