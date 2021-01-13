EA responds to Lucasfilm Games confirming that other studios will be able to make Star Wars titles

Update: EA has told GamesRadar that its collaboration with Lucasfilm Games "will continue for years to come."

In a statement from an EA spokesperson, the publisher is keen to highlight its recent range of Star Wars games, saying: "EA are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will continue for years to come. Our talented teams have created some of the most successful games in the history of the Star Wars franchise, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefront II, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Star Wars: Squadrons.

"We love Star Wars, and we look forward to creating more exciting experiences for players to enjoy."

Original: Lucasfilm Games has confirmed future Star Wars games will come from a variety of studios, not just EA.

An official announcement from LucasFilm Games' VP Douglas Reilly posted on StarWars.com points to the studio looking throughout the gaming galaxy for future partnerships. "We’re looking to work with best-in-class teams that can make great games across all of our IP. We’ve got a team of professionals here at Lucasfilm Games who can work with the developers, shape the stories, shape the creative, shape the games, to make them really resonate with fans and deliver across a breadth of platforms, genres, and experiences so that all of our fans can enjoy the IPs that they know and love," writes Reilly.

EA and Disney reportedly cut a ten-year deal back in 2013 granting the studio exclusive rights to Star Wars games, but it seems like that partnership won't be re-upped. The announcement does state that there are "a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA" and that Lucasfilm Games "will continue working with" the studio.

As GamesRadar reported earlier, a new Ubisoft Star Wars game was just announced today, marking Lucasfilm Games' dedication to working with a variety of studios on future titles. "We know that fans of Star Wars value the feeling of immersion — of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly-detailed environments. It’s fun to imagine what the team at Massive can do within Star Wars by bringing their innovative spirit and their commitment to quality," the announcement reads.

As we previously reported , Lucasfilm Games will act as the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, and it certainly seems like they're expanding their horizons in terms of developers. With Ubisoft working on a Star Wars game and MachineGames currently working on an Indiana Jones title , the sky is the limit when it comes to brand-new Star Wars IP.

Before we get a handful of new titles, here are the best Star Wars games.