Louise and Walt Simonson reteam for X-Men Legends X-Factor story

The husband and wife creative team of writer Louise Simonson and artist Walter Simonson will reteam on an X-Factor story for Marvel's upcoming new X-Men Legends title, which will tell in-continuity stories set in the past by high-profile X-Men creators.

Louise Simonson - affectionally known as "Weezie" - was previously confirmed to be writing an upcoming arc in the series announcement. Now we know it'll be illustrated by Walt Simonson, who has recently been posting X-Factor character sketches on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Cyclops of X-Factor. Pencil. 7.3 x 10.7. 2020.A revisit with an old friend. :-)Inspired by the Cyke drawing on the cover of X-Factor 1. pic.twitter.com/a9aG8pjGddDecember 10, 2020

Louise took over X-Factor Volume 1 - which at that time was a title created by Bob Layton reuniting the original five X-Men - with issue #6 in 1986 and remained with the title for five years through issue #64. Walt joined his wife of then six years as the penciler beginning with X-Factor #10 and drew 23 issues through 1989 culminating with #39.

Among the major story developments during the Simonsons' X-Factor run was the creation of the now-major X-Men villain Apocalypse in Louise's first issue, and Warren Worthington III's evolution from Angel into Archangel (considered a shocking development at the time) and his temporary villainous role as one of the aforementioned Apocalypse's Four Horsemen.

Archangel sketch. Pencil. 7.5 x 10.7. 2020. I was experimenting a little with Archangel and drew this as part of the exercise. This particular sketch didn't go any further. pic.twitter.com/yCVndpjdc2December 8, 2020

During her X-Factor run, Louise spun off a group of teen characters that were featured in the title into the X-Terminators limited series. That team featured characters like Boom-Boom, Rusty Collins, and Rictor (Simonson's creation) who she would later add to the New Mutants monthly series.

Louise was the New Mutants writer up to issue #97 before penciler Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza took over as writer and scripter with New Mutants #98 and transformed it into X-Force #1 two issues later with Boom-Boom as a member.

In her last major X-Factor arc, Scott Summer and Madelyne Pryor's baby Nathan was infected with the techno-organic virus and taken 2000 years into the future, a plot development that was not originally intended to be but was later retroactively incorporated into New Mutants/X-Force leader Cable's origin.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Additionally, Newsarama has learned Simonson's art will likely be physically lettered directly on the original boards, a technique that has fallen out of favor in recent years with the advent of digital technology and will likely be a boon to the collector value of the new art.

Simonson's art will likely be lettered by his long-time collaborator John Workman.

Marvel Comics declined to comment for this story.

OF COURSE Louise Simonson makes Newsarama’s countdown of the greatest X-Men creators of all time!