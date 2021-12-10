Lost Ark release date and gameplay trailer debut for Amazon's new MMO ARPG

The Lost Ark release date has been revealed, and you won't have to wait much longer to start your journey into Arkesia.

Originally developed by Smilegate RPG and released in South Korea, China, and Russia, Lost Ark was picked up by Amazon Game Studios for an adapted release in the West. Originally planned to release in fall 2021, Amazon pushed the MMO action RPG back to account for early player feedback as well as changes that Smilegate had made to the original version of the game. Now we know the official western Lost Ark release date is set for February 11. Lost Ark is free-to-play, but if you pick up a Founder's Pack via Amazon or Steam you'll be able to start playing early on February 8.

Amazon Game Studios accompanied the announcement with a new Lost Ark gameplay trailer, which also serves as the final entry in its ongoing Heroes of Arkesia video series.

"We are thrilled to bring Lost Ark to more of the world, and with today's launch date announcement we are one step closer to the moment when players can experience the game's stunning world and exhilarating combat for themselves," Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann said in a press release. "In February players will be able to jump into the fantastic world of Arkesia for the first time and create an experience that is truly their own."