Looks like we'll be playing Minecraft Dungeons' first DLC, Jungle Awakens, soon

Minecraft Dungeons ' first DLC, Jungle Awakens, is expected to release in July, according to an update from developer Mojang.

"You probably already know that we’re currently working on new content for Minecraft Dungeons, especially if you’ve purchased the Hero Edition," wrote Mojang's Cristina Anderca in an update on the official website .

"However, what you might not know is that the first of the two planned DLCs – Jungle Awakens – is coming in July!

"In this adventure, you’ll enter a distant, dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power in three new missions. To defeat the terrors hidden among the vines, you’ll have new weapons, armor, and artifacts at your disposal."

Sadly, there was no solid confirmation on the second DLC offering, Creeping Winter, but Mojang did say it'll be "coming later this year".

"As a more approachable entry point for the hack and slash genre that levels the playing field against its brawnier contemporaries, Minecraft Dungeons succeeds wholeheartedly, filling a gap in the market in a way that only a Mojang creation could," we said in the GamesRadar+ Minecraft Dungeons review . "But those achievements aren't enough to avoid the sense of feeling a little shortchanged by Dungeons' light touch, with the base game only just meeting the bare minimum of what is typically expected from an action-RPG in terms of content, replay value, and player progression.

"Even so, the block-based hacking and slashing is fun while it lasts, and no doubt addictive for some, with enough flair and polish to easily recommend it to any intrigued Minecraft player, and even those possessing no history with the franchise whatsoever. Just make sure you've brushed up on your Creeper lore before rushing headfirst into a pack of them, or you might regret the outcome."