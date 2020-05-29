Logan director James Mangold shares unseen stunt rehearsal from set

James Mangold has shared a peek at some unseen stunt footage from Logan , and it’s very cool.

As part of a quarantine watch party, the movie’s director shared a rough cut stunt rehearsal of the brutal opening sequence, in which a worn-out Wolverine is beaten up by a gang of thugs. Choreographed by stunt coordinator Garrett Warren, the previously unseen footage shows stand-in Daniel Bernhardt and the stunt team giving their all in a pre-visualisation of the fight – and it’s just as slick as the final cut.

And here is the video viz for the opening scene that Garret Warren (stunts / 2U) & his team & myself put together in prep. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook I had to repost, the previous post had the wrong viz! pic.twitter.com/w2At0wteY9May 27, 2020

However, the opening moments of the movie might have turned out very differently. Mangold told IGN around the time of release that he nearly began with the slaughter of the X-Men in the infamous Westchester incident . "I literally had written an opening which started with that sequence," he said. “But the reason we didn't do it wasn't to spare other films, it was that it redefined the movie. It made the movie about the X-Men, instead of being about Logan and Charles.”

Elsewhere in mutant news, the runtime for the long-anticipated New Mutants may have been revealed. ComicBook.com noticed that Consumer Protection BC (a regulating body in the United States) had given the movie an age rating alongside possibly revealing it’s length. Coming in at a tight 94 minutes, it might be the shortest X-Men movie yet. Catch it in cinemas (hopefully) August 28.

