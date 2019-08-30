Little Hope, the sequel to Man of Medan, already has a teaser trailer

The first entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan, drops Friday on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But before most of us have even had the chance to play the game, its sequel, titled Little Hope, has already been revealed with its first teaser trailer. The brief trailer features at the end of Man of Medan, revealing a 2020 release window.

Narratively removed from Man of Medan, Dark Pictures: Little Hope takes place in a small rural town, grimly named Little Hope, where something awful is using chains to drag young people to their dooms. It seems to be a theme in Supermassive's narrative horror games to put young adults in a race to survival against unthinkable monsters, with 2015's excellent Until Dawn setting the trend.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of narrative-driven horror games by Supermassive Games, with Man of Medan and Little Hope being the first and second entries in the franchise. Like Until Dawn, the games rely heavily on branching narratives that tell different stories depending on the decisions each player makes.

In our review of Man of Medan , Leon Hurley finds a lot of potential in the two-player single-player story and praises the tension-building and genuinely scary moments, but makes notes of the inconsistent pacing and abrupt ending. Certainly not a bad start for the Dark Pictures Anthology, and it'll be interesting to see how things progress with Little Hope and future releases. If 2020 is the planned release date for Little Hope, this could be a series that stretches well into the 2020s.