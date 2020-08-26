Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed to 2021, according to a deleted Lego Store post

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may not release until 2021, according to a post that has since been deleted on the official Lego Store website.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming 2021 according to LEGO Store https://t.co/VOiRVYVEly pic.twitter.com/ivoA3UNq8vAugust 26, 2020

The page currently says "The Skywalker Saga - Coming Soon" after a brief period of time where the link was only displaying an error code.

After Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced and previewed at E3 2019 (check out our coverage here ), fans were eagerly awaiting an official release date. As GamesRadar previously reported in May of this year, a privately uploaded YouTube trailer appeared that reportedly revealed an October 20, 2020 release date. The trailer was quickly taken down, robbing us of the chance to confirm this alleged release date.

Now, there's even more disturbance in the release date force, as the blink-and-you'll-miss-it Lego Store listing quite clearly states The Skywalker Saga is coming in 2021. If the delay is indeed true, it's not a surprise considering the difficulty game developers are facing while working under COVID-19 restrictions.

Does a potential 2021 release date mean the game will come to next-gen consoles? The title was previously announced solely for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, but a delay into next year that falls well after the release of the Xbox Series X and PS5 could change things...

No matter what, let's hope it doesn't affect the final product, as the game showed a ton of promise in our preview. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you'll be able to play through stories in whichever order you choose (can I skip the "Rey is a Palpatine" one?) and freely traverse the Star Wars galaxy from a free-roam hub world.

If a Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date is confirmed, we'll make sure to update you accordingly.