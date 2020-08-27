Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets gameplay reveal and Yaddle

TT Games has revealed some flavorful new gameplay footage of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The developer showed the game off as part of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live - the streamed replacement for the German trade show.

The trailer shows off some of the improved new gameplay coming to the Lego Star Wars series, with a new third-person perspective that pulls in the action for a more intimate over-the-shoulder view. There's shooting, lightsaber dueling, vehicle chases on everything from land speeders to the Millenium Falcon, and - most importantly - Yaddle.

For a brief moment we see Girl Yoda and her glorious mullet in action. There's nothing funny about that, but there is a lot of humor elsewhere in the trailer: troopers going fishing in lava floes, Luke showing an early appreciation for blue milk, and lots of porgs everywhere (including disguising themselves in Luke Skywalker's hermit robes).

All nine numbered films in the Star Wars universe have been made comedic and playable in TT Games’ latest project. Sure, they've been done before, but these are all new renditions - the developer has tackled each story from scratch. TT Games has promised to make “every Star Wars character you can think of” playable. You can read more about that in Sam’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga preview .

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now set for a spring 2021 release date, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.