Lego Mos Eisley Cantina set - where to find the new Star Wars kit

Prepare your wallets everyone, there's a new Lego Mos Eisley Cantina kit on the horizon. That most wretched hive of scum and villainy will be available in miniature form as of October 1 2020, but you can get hold of it ahead of time in the US thanks to VIP Early Access (a free Lego loyalty service that only requires an email sign-up) that begins this September 16. Just brace yourself for the price - the iconic Star Wars location costs a lot.

Thanks to 3,187 pieces and 21 mini-figs that sit around this seedy Tatooine bar, the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina set can be filed under 'very impressive Star Wars kits'. It's also a Lego Store exclusive, so you can add probably 'rare' to its title before long.

This isn't Lego's first big Star Wars kit, but it's definitely one of the coolest. Packed with details from the original movie, it brings the iconic scene to life thanks to a miniature bar and booths that can be folded together into a complete building. Besides the obligatory Greedo and Cantina band minis, you also get a new Dewback mount, numerous alien extras, the first ever V-35 speeder, Han, Luke, and more.

Because it's likely to sell out fast, we've got direct links to the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina set below. If any offers becomes available, we'll update this page right away.

Remember, US VIP Early Access members can grab it now. UK users don't have the same offer, but they do get a free Yoda lightsaber hilt for their trouble.

