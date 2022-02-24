Some major movies are leaving Netflix US this March

There are some major movies leaving Netflix US this March – and if you're a parent who likes blinking down your children in front of a decent movie to shut them up for an hour or two, you're probably going to suffer the most.
First, let's talk about the big boy movies leaving the streaming services. One of the best historical epics available on Netflix, Braveheart, will be gone by the end of March. On that same day, you can say goodbye to Bad Teacher, Blood Diamond, comedy classic The Hangover, and Zack Snyder's 300. Also, to some surprise, The Karate Kid is leaving Netflix. If you are planning on watching Cobra Kai, then make sure you see Karate Kid before it's gone.
Now, for what the child-friendly films leaving Netflix this March. Despicable Me and its sequel, the original Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda, Robin Williams' Hook, The NeverEnding Story, and the Pokemon movies are all going. The worst casualty? It has to be Jerry Seinfield's magnum opus, Bee Movie. That one really stings. Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in March 2022.
Leaving Netflix – March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
Leaving Netflix – March 6
The Secret
Leaving Netflix – March 15
Howards End
Leaving Netflix – March 21
Philomena
Leaving Netflix – March 27
Lawless
Leaving Netflix – March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving Netflix – March 30
Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
Leaving Netflix – March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In The Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West Woo
Now you know what's leaving Netflix, it's worth knowing what's worth watching! Be sure to check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows for some recommendations.