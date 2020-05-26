Leaked Black Ops 4 single-player gameplay shows the campaign that never came to be

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's campaign might have been cancelled, but a small clip of early gameplay footage has only just leaked online.

As posted by a user named ForeverDexus on the Black Ops Reddit page, the two minute video shows a level from the canned campaign of Treyarch's 2018 first-person shooter, which takes place in Seaside, a map which also appeared in the game's multiplayer PvP mode. Check it out below:

The character models and lack of dialogue suggests this level was in the early stages of development, as well as seemingly indicating that Black Ops 4's campaign would have relied on multiplayer-style objectives as a key driver of its single player experience.

The mode was, of course, completely scrapped in favour of Black Ops 4's battle royale mode, Blackout, which - in fairness - was pretty stellar, and paved the way for what is now one of the most popular battle royales out there in Call of Duty: Warzone, Infinity Ward's own take on the last-team-standing PvP experience.

The reveal of this footage comes at an important time for Call of Duty, as it's usually this time of year that we get our first look at the next installment in the mammoth franchise. Though Activision have yet to confirm anything about Call of Duty 2020, rumour has it that this year's edition will be a reboot of the Black Ops series titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Not long now until we find out for sure.

