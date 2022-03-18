Gran Turismo 7 update makes it harder to earn your dream car

The latest Gran Turismo 7 patch has made it more difficult to purchase your favorite cars.

You can check the official patch notes for version 1.07 over on Gran Turismo's official website, but the good people over on Reddit (thanks, VGC) were able to mine a list of changes to the amount of credits earned from several popular races. In addition, the patch also introduced a fix for two late-game races players had used to farm the credits needed to purchase vehicles.

Players can purchase credits with real-world cash to add cars to their in-game collection. Or they can play long enough to grind out credit by completing races and other activities. However, some of the cars are what can only be called exorbitantly expensive, and require players to spend several hours racing around in-game if they want to save up enough credits for the car they wish to obtain.

Now, with these new changes from version 1.07, it can take much longer for would-be vehicle collectors to add their dream cars to their cache, with some higher-end cars costing what feel like astronomical amounts of in-game credits. Without the ability to sell cars to earn credits, this turns into an even more difficult feat.

These changes come at an already frustrating time for players, who have been voicing frustration over price hikes in the microtransaction market. See, Gran Turismo 7 introduced a massive price bump for its real-world transactions, asking for $40 in cash for vehicles that previously cost around $5 in the PS4 entry, 2017's Gran Turismo Sport.

In response, some players had turned to farming credits by racing on tracks that made it simple to earn more by playing them over and over again. With these payouts cut significantly, the only real option for many seems to be to turn to paying real-world cash to get the cars they desire or to keep racing as long as it takes to earn the credits they would have gotten in a fraction of the time.

It's unclear if this will change in the future, but it's safe to say that racing fans aren't exactly pleased with the alterations the patch brings.

