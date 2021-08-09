Konami reveals its Gamescom 2021 lineup: eFootball and Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Konami is coming to Gamescom 2021, and it's bringing new announcements for two of its biggest franchises that aren't Metal Gear or Silent Hill.

The company confirmed in a press release today that it's bringing eFootball (the new name for the football/soccer franchise formerly known as PES ) and Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel to the all-virtual conference. It will "feature new announcements and content" for the games at the show, though it didn't specify how it will deliver them, since there won't be big booths to wander around in or anything. Maybe a spotlight at the big Gamescom Opening Night Live event on August 25?

Konami holds a massive catalog of beloved games, and while the company has made few moves with Metal Gear since its acrimonious split with Hideo Kojima, rumors continue to bubble that it may be moving to revive Silent Hill after years of inactivity. Actor Norman Reedus - who was set to star in Silent Hills before it faded away in Kojima's absence - recently posted a strange video of himself with Silent Hill's Robbie the Rabbit , and Konami also recently signed a multi-game deal with horror specialist studio Bloober Team .

It's possible we may get more surprise announcements from Konami than just the two titles it has confirmed for Gamescom so far, but if so, it's keeping quiet about them for now. If you need me before then, I'll be updating my vision board for a Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon remake.