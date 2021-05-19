Knives Out 2 adds Hamilton and One Night in Miami star Leslie Odom Jr. to cast

Knives Out 2 has added to its growing cast.

THR report that Leslie Odom Jr. will appear in the sequel. The Hamilton and One Night in Miami star joins a line-up that so far includes Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and, returning from the first Knives Out installment, Daniel Craig.

Details on who Odom Jr. will be playing are being kept under wraps – in fact, the only character who we know will appear in the sequel so far is Craig's Benoit Blanc, a private detective who in the first film was roped into unravelling the mystery of Harlan Thrombey's death.

Plot details are similarly locked down, though the film will be a murder mystery, and will shoot in Greece this summer. Rian Johnson is returning as writer and director, and Netflix have secured the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3 for a reported $450 million.

This wouldn't be Odom Jr.'s first ensemble murder mystery. The actor also starred in The Orient Express, which counted among its stars Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Odom Jr. is also set to appear in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and John Ridley's Needle in a Timestack.

The actor scored two Oscar nominations for his role in One Night in Miami, and won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Broadway show Hamilton.

Knives Out 2 doesn't yet have an arrival date