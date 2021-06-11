Kingdom Come Deliverance is coming to Switch because of an admin error

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is getting a Switch port because of an administrative error made by a developer at Warhorse Studios.

During today's Koch Primetime E3 2021 event, Warhorse Studios' Tobias Stolz-Zwilling took the virtual stage to explain the origins behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch, and as it turns out, the port was never supposed to happen. Apparently, at some point in the process of launching Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition, someone at Warhorse Studios mistakenly filled in a box on a form indicating a Switch version was happening when nothing of the sort was in the plans.

"Some kind of confusion happened at the end of last year." Stolz-Zwilling said. "We at Warhorse Studios were preparing the release of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition on PlayStation and Xbox, but someone most likely ticked the wrong box in Japan, and it looked like it's going to be released on Switch as well ... Of course, by that time there was nothing existing like that. We were not even thinking of the possibility that Kingdom Come: Deliverance could go on the Switch."

Once the misleading information leaked on social media, things just spiraled out of control from there, with the ensuing social media buzz being a key factor in Warhorse's decision to bring Kingdom Come: Deliverance to Switch.

"We started to think 'there's a lot of interest, there's a lot of buzz, people are actually talking about us, reaching out to us; they seem to want Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the Nintendo Switch', so we started to think ... and now here we are."

If you did miss Kingdom Come: Deliverance during its initial release, it's a challenging medieval RPG with a focus on realism, from period-accurate food, locales, and architecture, to history-inspired characters. That realism extends to the visuals as well, as even at two years old, it's one of the prettiest games I've ever played. I'll be anxious to see how it looks and plays on the Switch's lesser hardware. We don't have a release date for Kingdom Come: Deliverance on Switch just yet, but as soon as we know, you'll know.

