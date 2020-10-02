King in Black temporary tattoos coming from Marvel

Will you wear the mark of the King in Black?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jason Aaron got a real tattoo for the War of the Realms event, and for Marvel's upcoming King in Black event they are encouraging fans to get tattoos - well, temporary tattoos.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel is sending out 25-pack bundles of the temporary tattoos to retailers, with every comic book store guaranteed to receive at least one bundle - with an additional one through in for every 25 copies of the main King in Black #1 cover they order.

For fans who for some reason might want an entire bundle to themselves, Marvel is selling them to retailers at $10 per bundle. If you buy a whole bundle and put them on your body, make sure to send Newsarama a picture! (Donny Cates, this goes for you as well!)

Unfortunately, Marvel hasn't shared an image of what the tattoos will look like - possibly the Knull spiral?

"After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone!" reads Marvel's official description of King In Black #1. "With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced."

The deadline for ordering the King in Black temporary tattoos is  November 2, with expected arrival in stores December 2 - the same day King in Black #1 (of 5) goes on sale.

Get up to speed on this event with Newsarama's guide to all-things King in Black.

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.