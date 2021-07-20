Kevin Feige teases that we'll "find out" whether Black Widow newcomer Yelena survived the Blip

Kevin Feige has teased that we'll eventually learn whether Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova survived the Blip or not.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snapped his Gauntlet-clad fingers and wiped half of all life in the universe from existence. Since Black Widow was set before this happened, though, it's unclear whether Natasha's family survived the event.

During a Black Widow watch party, the Marvel boss answered fan questions on Twitter – and revealed more about Yelena's experiences in the Blip. "You will find out, but not on this Twitter thread," he wrote in response to a question on whether Yelena survived Thanos' snapping fingers or not.

Yelena is next set to appear in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series, and the Black Widow post-credits scene prepared the way for her role in the TV show. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sent Yelena after the archer Avenger and told her that he's responsible for the death of Yelena's sister – which seems an unfair summary of the events of Avengers: Endgame, but Val clearly has her own mysterious reasons for manipulating the former Widow.

Feige also spoke a bit about the chances of certain characters returning. He answered "we certainly hope so" when asked if OT Fagbenle's Mason would reappear, and said he "certainly want[s]" to see Red Guardian return. He then added: "One of the Widows, Jade Xu, was born in China, and is a multiple World Wushu Champion. She may even have a brief cameo in a future Marvel movie…" The likeliest candidate for Xu to show off her skills seems to be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but that remains to be seen for now.

Next up on the MCU's release slate is What If…?, with the first episode premiering on Disney Plus this August 11. It will be followed by Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel on the small screen, both set to debut at some point in 2021, while the big screen this year will see the release of Shang-Chi, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 (AKA Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Black Widow is in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus Premier Access now.