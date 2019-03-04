Kevin Feige hints at a "pretty amazing" idea for Captain Marvel 2

Marvel Studios can never stand still. While we’re busy focusing on Captain Marvel and Avengers 4: Endgame, the likes of Kevin Feige are eyeing up the future, with a view to planning out the slate of MCU Phase 4 movies and other new Marvel movies on the horizon. Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, has given us a sneak peek at the process behind brainstorming sequels – and has teased a potential Captain Marvel 2, as well as what comes next for the character.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Feige was approached with a question about a Captain Marvel sequel, and he suggests that the first Captain Marvel is merely a starting point and a launchpad for the future, saying: “The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be. So, what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

It sure sounds like things are still up in the air (pun absolutely intended) when it comes to Captain Marvel, but Feige, who is not normally one to build up hype where there isn’t any, saying things could be “pretty amazing” is, well, pretty amazing. Whether it’s straight-up sequels or Captain America: Civil War-style interludes for Ms. Danvers is unclear, but one thing is for certain: Marvel has big plans for Brie Larson and Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel could be the centre of the MCU for the next decade or so, in much the same way Captain America and Iron Man was before that, so we could be looking back at Carol Danvers’ first solo outing as the start of something huge, in much the same way Iron Man kickstarted a revolution in 2008. March 8 could be just part one of a universe-spanning epic, and we’re lucky enough to be on the ground floor for when it begins.

Don't know what to expect when it comes to Carol Danvers and the long, long list of Captain Marvel powers she has at her disposal? We've got you covered!