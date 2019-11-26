The Justice League Snyder Cut is "a pipe dream" according to Warner Bros insider

First, there was Aquaman (Jason Momoa) declaring that the Snyder Cut of Justice League existed. Then, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) posted the hashtag on Twitter. Zack Snyder soon responded. Then Batman (Ben Affleck) posted. Then Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Surely this was building to something – the Snyder Cut finally being released?

Unfortunately, a new report by Variety (which has also outlined future DC movie plans) has poured freezing cold water on all hopes of the director's elusive cut of Justice League ever reaching us. Apparently there's "little appetite" at Warner Bros. studio for "spending the millions of dollars it would require to finish visual effects and editing work on Snyder’s version."

The report adds that there's also very little drive for them to put the Snyder Cut on HBO Max, which will be the streaming home of DC movies in the US. “That’s a pipe dream,” one knowledgeable insider told the publication. “There’s no way it’s ever happening.”

However, the report does detail some huge plans for the future of DC movies. Apparently, Warner Bros. are putting new emphasis on Superman, Green Lantern and Aquaman 2. Michael B. Jordan even met with the studio to pitch a new version of Superman, though is said to be too busy to commit to a multi-year contract. Variety also notes that the success of Joker has bolstered their desire for R-Rated superhero movies, with the upcoming The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn likely being R-Rated.

Meanwhile, fans will no doubt be loudly upset about the Snyder Cut news. Hopefully, DC fans will find solace in the bounty of news held within the report.