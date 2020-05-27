Zack Snyder reveals first image of his Justice League Cut

Zack Snyder has teased us long enough. We finally have tangible proof of his Justice League Snyder Cut, thanks to a newly-released image from the director himself. Darkseid is coming, folks.

Taking to Twitter, Snyder revealed what is presumably a still or a piece of concept art from his Justice League Snyder Cut.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWpMay 27, 2020

In it, major DC villain Darkseid – who was originally set to appear in Justice League – is seen on Apokolips, flanked by warships and conveniently placed lava. He’s going to have to quite literally hotfoot it back if he wants to face down Supes and Batman in future.

This follows not only the internet-breaking Justice League Snyder Cut announcement, but also the confirmation that Ray Porter (the actor who was supposed to play Darkseid before Snyder left the original project) was involved.

The up-front inclusion of Darkseid may yet hint at Snyder overhauling large parts of Justice League to better match his vision. Bob Greenblatt, head of HBO Max, hinted that the Snyder Cut would be a larger undertaking than we had originally realised.

“It isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut there to put out,” Greenblatt said. “It does not exist. Zack is building it and it’s complex.” The executive also described it as a “radical rethinking” of Justice League.

Now, to top it all off – here’s Darkseid. The wielder of the Omega Effect often is the last thing anyone in the DC universe ever sees. Here, though, his presence marks the beginning of a strange, ultimately exciting, new beginning – one we never thought we’d see.