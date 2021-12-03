Jurassic World Evolution 2 gets four new dinos including a massive ocean croc

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting its first DLC, bringing four new dinos to your park as part of the Early Cretaceous pack.

In a new trailer, developer Frontier offered a brief look at the Kronosaurus, a massive example of the crocodile like pliosaurs that roamed the seas of the cretaceous era. With huge fins to make underwater navigation easy and an even bigger set of croc-like jaws to help gather up prey, it'll make a fearsome addition to any hubristic DNA-based theme park.

Joining the Kronosaurus are three more new arrivals. The Dsungaripterus, a type of pterosaur with a distinctive head marked by an impressive crest and upturned jaw is excellent if you're planning to expand your dino aviary. If you chose to stay a little closer to the ground, the Minmi and the Wuerhosarus are your new offerings. The former is a type of short, squat ankylosaur that relies on the bones on its back to keep it safe, while the latter is a member of the stegosaurus family, using its spiky tail to defend from predators while enjoying its herbivorous diet.

The Early Cretaceous Pack adds only these four animals, so don't expect any bigger changes to the way you run your park just yet. The DLC arrives on December 9 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.