The Jurassic Park trio are back together in the new Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

Hold onto your butts – Jurassic World 3: Dominion is ready to roar onto our screens. The first trailer brings back the cast of the first two Jurassic World movies, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, along with the main trio from the original Jurassic Park movies.

The world has been overtaken by dinosaurs following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The trailer shows Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) being visited by Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), who seemingly has a plan to help with the Dino-crises. Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is also along for the ride, and the footage ends with the three actors, side by side with the new team.

Total Film spoke to director Colin Trevorrow about what to expect from the new installment in the long-running franchise – with Dominion set to bring the current storyline to its conclusion.

"This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration," he told Total Film. "Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."

And as for how the original Park cast (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) will crossover with Howard and Chris Pratt, Trevorrow promises something unique again. "Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do," Trevorrow explains of the cast split. "They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point... there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."