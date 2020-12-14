Johnny Silverhand's arm from Cyberpunk 2077 created as a real-life prosthetic

CD Projekt Red has teamed up with Xbox and Limbitless Solutions to turn Johnny Silverhand's bionic arm into a real-life prosthetic.

The collaboration was made in celebration of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last week, with Xbox sharing the announcement and details about the partnership via Xbox Wire.

Limbitless Solutions creates personalized 3D printed prosthetic arms for children and adults, with the latest creation coming from Cyberpunk 2077 itself. The non-profit organization has created Johnny Silverhand-themed prosthetic arms that will be donated for adults in upcoming clinical trials starting 2021.

Johnny Silverhand, who is played by Keanu Reeves, is fitted with a bionic arm in the game and plays a major role in the story of Cyberpunk 2077.

A behind-the-scenes video was also included with the announcement, and shows how Limbitless Solutions create prosthetic arms, as well as how they function. The video even demonstrates the process of creating Johnny Silverhand's iconic arm from start to finish.

The bionic arms that Limbitless Solutions create are capable of gripping items and performing gestures and are also designed to be more affordable and accessible for those that need them.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched last week for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also play the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

Since it's release the game has been caught up in controversy due to the game's poor performance and deluge of bugs, especially on last-gen consoles.

If you're new to Night City check out our essential Cyberpunk 2077 tips.