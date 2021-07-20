Jamie Lee Curtis thinks Halloween Ends will be the last time she plays Laurie Strode

Jamie Lee Curtis has played Halloween protagonist Laurie Strode for over 40 years, dating back to 1978's original horror classic – but the end could be in sight.

Halloween returned with a bang to light a fire under the franchise in 2018. Halloween Kills is due out later this year, while Halloween Ends will see out the new trilogy in 2022.

Speaking about Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis tells Total Film magazine for its new issue (out this Friday) "I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her."

Curtis, though, sidesteps the obvious response from the franchise's legion of fans, "And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy."

Producer Malek Akkad hints that "the last one is going to be way more contained", while director David Gordon Green suggests that Halloween Ends will be a departure from what came before.

"I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve," Green said.

Want more from Halloween Kills? That's not all from Total Film's blowout cover feature. There are a series of new exclusive images that are to die for, while Jamie Lee Curtis (plus the movie's co-writer and director) has teased more of the "brutal" sequel.

Halloween Kills opens in cinemas in the US and UK on 15 October.

