Jamie Lee Curtis praises the "bonkers" Borderlands movie

Some video game movies are claptrap and some have Claptrap. The latter, of course, is the chatterbox robot from Gearbox's energetic Borderlands franchise – which is set to be adapted into a big screen adventure by Eli Roth.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Dr. Patricia Tannis in the upcoming release, has spoken to Total Film magazine ahead of its new issue to ratchet up the hype levels even further for those hoping Borderlands will shatter the video game movie curse. Spoilers: it sure sounds like the movie is keeping its inimitable tone of loud, in-your-face humour.

"It's bonkers. It is badonkadonk bonkers," Curtis said. "It is incredible what they have done visually and creatively, from set design, costume design, camera design, a great script, and an eclectic but very fun, wonderful family of actors, leading it all off with Cate [Blanchett], who was beyond – and so committed and dedicated to this work. I think you are going to be so happy."

"But it's bonkers. It is nutty mcnutty. It is definitely nutty mcnutty," Curtis reiterated.

Borderlands, featuring Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Jack Black as Claptrap, has now finished filming and is set for release in 2022.

