James Gunn responds to The Suicide Squad's Superman controversy

James Gunn has cheekily responded to those who are opposed to the idea of The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, being able to shoot Superman.

The Suicide Squad director had previously made mention to Bloodsport’s incarceration being due to shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. "If you believe these covers, he may not be the bad guy in that situation," Gunn said.

It’s not something that we’re going to see on-screen, and Gunn isn’t even sure which version of Superman was shot, but it’s a storytelling decision that has caused some outcry on social media.

In response, Gunn posted a panel from an old Superman comic on Twitter. But not just any old comic: specifically issue #4 of 1987’s Superman run. In it, the Man of Steel ends up in hospital after being shot with a kryptonite bullet by, you guessed it, Bloodsport.

Point well and truly made. With a bullet. But it’s time to focus on the present. The Suicide Squad has released a new trailer ahead of its August release. Focusing on Bloodsport and the ominously-named “Project Starfish”, the teaser showcases Gunn’s own inimitable brand of ensemble-based mayhem in his temporary jump from Marvel to DC.

Gunn has even revealed in a trailer breakdown with IGN that Harley Quinn’s “first look” in the movie has a very specific, fan-pleasing inspiration.

"I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn throughout the years," Gunn said. "One of them I liked best was the Arkham games’ look of Harley Quinn… her first look in the movie was based on that."

Rocksteady’s iconic Arkham trilogy mixed up the look of Harley Quinn. Out was the traditional jester look from Batman: The Animated Series and, in its place, was a pair of pigtails and a leather get-up, all while still maintaining the classic black-and-red color scheme.

(Image credit: Rocksteady/Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and more is set for simultaneous release in US cinemas and HBO Max on August 6. It arrives in the UK a week earlier on July 30.

