Your next Zoom party is sorted as Jackbox Party Pack 8 gets a release date

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 release date is official, and you only need to wait a few more weeks before you can start throwing down with friends in five gleefully odd new games.

Developer Jackbox Games will release the next entry in its party game bundle series on October 14, with releases planned simultaneously on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Other "major digital platforms" will follow later on.

Jackbox Party Pack 8 assembles a collection of four all-new games and one sequel to a previous favorite. Just like Jackbox's other collections, players can join in via phone or whatever other connected device they have handy - which also means you can play remotely, if the host doesn't mind sharing their screen.

Here's what you'll get in the new party pack, along with the number of players each game supports.

Drawful: Animate: The game of drawing to match ridiculous prompts and then trying to fool everybody else with your decoys returns, this time with the added joy (and complexity) of gif-style animation (3-10 players).

Job Job: Players answer oddball interview questions in a competition to land the job of their dreams - or of somebody's dreams, anyway (3-10 players).

The Poll Mine: Teams face off in poll combat, trying to guess what their teammates will pick, as they try to be the first to reach a magical mine's exit (2-10 players).

Weapons Drawn: An inverted murder mystery where players draw their weapons, solve killings, and try to get away with their own nefarious crimes (4-10 players).

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions: Spin the massive wheel, puzzle through a range of trivia questions, and take your chances to be number one (4-8 players).

On top of the standard player limit, certain games will also allow up to 10,000 audience members to tune in and influence their results.