HBO Max is gearing up to explore Pennywise’s past in It prequel series

It is getting the prequel treatment at HBO Max.

The streaming platform announced recently that it is developing a TV series centered on Pennywise, the evil entity that presents itself as a menacing clown to spook and ensnare local children in Stephen King's acclaimed novel.

According to Variety, the Warner Bros. Television show – currently called Welcome to Derry – is set to explore Pennywise's life in the 1960s, and lead up to the events of 2017's It, which takes place over two decades later. In both King's novels and the movies, it's established that Pennywise, also known as It, awakens every 27 years to feed on youngsters in the fictional titular town.

Andy Muschietti, who helmed It and its 2019 follow-up It Chapter Two has been lined up to executive produce the series alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. The latter is said to be writing the script, working from a story fleshed out by the trio.

The publication also states that if the project winds up going to series, Andy Muschietti will direct the first episode.

Starring the likes of Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Skarsgård, the two new It films made over $1.1 billion, so it comes as no surprise that the studio wants to capitalize on their success.

Before it found life on the big screen, It was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry as Pennywise.

It and It Chapter Two are currently streaming on HBO Max in the US. If you don't fancy watching them, though, check out our roundup of the best horror movies of all time, and jot some titles down on your to-watch list.