Is Avengers: Infinity War really the most ambitious crossover event in history? Twitter thinks otherwise

The hype (and stakes) for Avengers: Infinity War couldn't be higher. The epic confrontation between Earth's mightiest heroes and Thanos, the mad titan, is one of the largest in all of cinema history, pulling from 10 years of Marvel movies. Iron Man, Captain America, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man; they're all here. And due to this massive scope, it's not uncommon to hear the film described as the most ambitious crossover event in history.

Of course, this being the internet, such a grand sentiment had to be met with an equally grand troll. And so, for the past few days, Twitter has been posting some tongue-in-cheek jokes about crossover events from film, TV, comics, and general pop culture that supposedly rival the ambitiousness of Infinity War.

Cartoon Network also had something of an Infinity War-style event in the IDW-published comics, with the name itself (Super Secret Crisis War) acting as a play on Marvel and DC's multiverse-spanning events Secret Wars and Crisis on Infinite Earths:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/K6Vg8r27lPMarch 20, 2018

You know Archie, the cutesy teenage drama comic book that's been running since 1942? Yeah, he's met some pretty interesting characters over the years, including Lady Gaga, Mark Zuckerberg, and George Takei. But the most bizarre has to be Archie vs. Predator (with Archie Meets The Punisher a very close second place):

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/vr55gPED3TMarch 20, 2018

It's not just comic books, either. When Star Wars was becoming a pop culture phenomenon (er... the first time, anyway) Luke Skywalker and C-3PO bumped into Miss Piggy during The Muppet Show segment, Pigs in Space:

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”Me: pic.twitter.com/W2vvSJrRkpMarch 20, 2018

There have even been some "crossover" style events in the real world, like the incredibly opinion-splitting culinary concoction that is pineapple on pizza:

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/5CRCza5PucMarch 20, 2018

On TV, Hanna-Barbera's iconic roster of characters (including Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Hong Kong Phooey, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, and Quick Draw McGraw) competed in the Laff-A-Lympics. In terms of sheer character count, it might even outshine Infinity War.

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”Me: pic.twitter.com/Uf76ZXRdtcMarch 20, 2018

If you grew up in the '90s, you might remember the sheer radicalness of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meeting up with the Power Rangers. Fun fact: this is one of the few appearances of Venus de Milo, the fifth (and only female) member of the Turtles. She's since been scrubbed from history (and I'd wager a not-insignificant number of browser searches) but once upon a time, a sexed-up turtle was totally a part of children's television.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6lMarch 19, 2018

In another case of peak '90s-ness, let us not forget the time that Urkel from Family Matters met the Tanner family from Full House. This a-dork-able nerd was supposed to be a one-time gag character in his own show, but his larger-than-life personality quickly spread to not only Full House, but Step by Step, Meego, and is implied to know Cory Matthews from Boy Meets World.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/MtFh4X7x8VMarch 20, 2018

In the '00s, those of us who tuned into the Disney Channel couldn't keep our act together when we heard about a crossover between That's So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Hannah Montana. Or as it was called, "That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana". Yes, this looks like a poorly-done photoshop. I assure you it is 100% real.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezxMarch 19, 2018

Meanwhile on Nickelodeon, two of its most popular prepubescents traded universes and art styles when Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents and Jimmy Neutron of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius were transported to each other's dimension.

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'Me: pic.twitter.com/742iK1D19FMarch 20, 2018

There are, of course, plenty of other examples to be found. Heck, I even jumped in with Batman: Dead End, a fan film that mixes up Gotham's Dark Knight with Xenomorphs and Predator.

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.Me: https://t.co/1T1ZPZgFyuMarch 20, 2018

So have a think back on your favorite moments where worlds collided and join in the fun. If nothing else, it'll make the wait until April 27 just a little bit easier.