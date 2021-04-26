iPhone finally gets PS5 and Xbox Series X controller support

The latest iOS update finally brings native support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers to iPhone and iPad.

iOS update 14.5 rolled out today with a host of new features for unlocking your phone without removing your mask and more diverse voice options for Siri - but most relevant to our particular interests is that new controller support, as spotted by our friends at TechRadar . With the update installed, you'll be able to wirelessly sync your DualSense or new Xbox controller up with your iOS device via its built-in controller support, then use it to play in supported apps.

Granted, you could already make the controllers work on your iOS device with go-between solutions, but this way's easier and less prone to breaking. The update arrives just in time for the Xbox cloud gaming beta test on iOS devices , which lets participants stream games directly to their devices via the Safari browser. The beta - which also opens the way for streaming games to PCs via browser - is invite-only for the time being, but hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer for Microsoft to throw open the floodgates to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The new controller support should also work fine for PlayStation Remote Play, which should come in handy if you want to keep the best PS5 games rolling even when you aren't in front of your television.